Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of OIS opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $382.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

