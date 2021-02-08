Brokerages Set Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Target Price at $106.67

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

ACIA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $448,719.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $717,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,982. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth $242,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACIA opened at $114.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. Acacia Communications has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $114.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

