Brokerages Set Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) PT at $4.94

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $4.31 on Friday. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

