Brokerages Set Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) Target Price at €102.88

Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €102.88 ($121.03).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) alerts:

ENX stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €95.00 ($111.76). 124,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,749. Euronext N.V. has a one year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a one year high of €61.35 ($72.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.68.

About Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA)

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.