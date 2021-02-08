Brokerages Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Target Price at $8.50

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

ING has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:ING traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 99,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,417. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

