Brokerages Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT at $50.97

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.97.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $196,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lyft by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lyft by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.