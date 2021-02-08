Brokerages Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target at $40.89

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. 15,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

