Brokerages Set Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Price Target at $17.60

Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTEM shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of MTEM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.29. 194,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,327. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $664.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $955,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at $77,136,352.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,900 over the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

