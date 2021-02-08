Brokerages Set Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Target Price at $16.67

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,391,000 after buying an additional 171,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after buying an additional 355,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 302,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 113,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 635,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,463 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. 4,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

