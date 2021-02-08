Brokerages Set Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Price Target at $0.96

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SENS shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.72. 92,278,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,890,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Senseonics by 709.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509,264 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

