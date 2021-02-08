Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) PT at $104.53

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,520. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.34. 10,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,363. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

