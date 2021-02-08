Brokers Issue Forecasts for Independent Bank Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $68.56 on Monday. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $70.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $105,207.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and have sold 166,613 shares worth $10,951,631. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after acquiring an additional 327,744 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

