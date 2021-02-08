Brokers Offer Predictions for Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lumentum in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

LITE opened at $88.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,078.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.