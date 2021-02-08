Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.61 Million

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report sales of $747.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $733.01 million to $758.40 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $698.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

