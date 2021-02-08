C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.58

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 125520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,754,000.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.