Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.84. 167,026 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 152,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

The company has a market cap of $476.03 million, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 89,727 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.