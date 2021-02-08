California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of The Boeing worth $249,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $207.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.98.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. 140166 lifted their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

