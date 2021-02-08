California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 53,006 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of 3M worth $234,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,515,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $179.01 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.34. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

