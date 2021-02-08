California Public Employees Retirement System Has $206.53 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,948 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $206,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Clorox by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 317,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $191.25 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.23.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

