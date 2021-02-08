California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of The Boeing worth $249,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 raised their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of BA opened at $207.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.98. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

