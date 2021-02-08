California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 136,120 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,120 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $282,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.