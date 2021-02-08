Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at TD Securities

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOS. CSFB boosted their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$47.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$49.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.11.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$55.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$18.27 and a one year high of C$58.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.31.

In other Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) news, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.52, for a total value of C$674,263.65. Also, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total value of C$3,492,446.36. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,097.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

