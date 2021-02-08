Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOOS. HSBC cut Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays cut Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.30.

GOOS stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $251,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

