Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Increased to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

GOOS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of GOOS opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

