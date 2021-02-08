Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CU shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

Shares of CU opened at C$31.44 on Monday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1 year low of C$25.25 and a 1 year high of C$42.97. The company has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.37.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

