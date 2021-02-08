Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$30.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Shares of CWB opened at C$29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.32. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$15.70 and a 1-year high of C$33.82.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. Research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2555238 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

