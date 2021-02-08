Canopy Growth (CGC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Canopy Growth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/5/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 267,421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 61,507 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

