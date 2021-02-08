Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.58. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

Shares of NBIX opened at $116.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.29. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,832. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.