Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.74.

Shares of CPRI opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after acquiring an additional 599,157 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at $26,376,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

