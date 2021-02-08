Capstone Turbine (CPST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Capstone Turbine to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. On average, analysts expect Capstone Turbine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPST opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

CPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,156 shares of company stock worth $34,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

