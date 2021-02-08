Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $54.26 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

