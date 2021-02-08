Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 553,161 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,523,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after buying an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

