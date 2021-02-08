Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $146.09 on Thursday. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

In other Cardlytics news, Director David Leslie Adams sold 23,750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,250 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $365,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,534 shares of company stock worth $12,839,870. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.