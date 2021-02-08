Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $44.82.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

