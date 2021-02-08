Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,205 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

CARR stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

