Ccore (CCO) One Day Volume Hits $88.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $15,591.96 and approximately $88.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $491.30 or 0.01058577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.84 or 0.05328070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

