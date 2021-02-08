CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.45-2.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

CDK stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 689,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,154. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.38.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

