Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -66.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE CDR opened at $11.85 on Monday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.