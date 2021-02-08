Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

CELTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CELTF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,316. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

