Centaur (CNTR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $993,528.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $993,528.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00052217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00176188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00069147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00060868 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00201016 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur.

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

