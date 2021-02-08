Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 14.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

