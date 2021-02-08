Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) & Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Critical Survey

Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chaparral Energy and Laredo Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Laredo Petroleum 1 3 4 0 2.38

Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 30.21%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Chaparral Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.01 -$468.95 million $0.45 0.08 Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.46 -$342.46 million $14.80 2.18

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. Chaparral Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laredo Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy -411.22% -115.71% -44.61% Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68%

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Chaparral Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. Its 210,000 net surface acres are located in the Mid-Continent region, approximately 122,000 net acres are located in the STACK play primarily in Canadian, Kingfisher, and Garfield counties. As of December 31, 2019, the company's estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 96.6 million barrels of crude oil equivalent; and had an interest in 2,782 gross producing wells, including 866 gross company operated wells. Chaparral Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On August 16, 2020, Chaparral Energy, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

