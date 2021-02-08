Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.22. 4,097,316 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 1,832,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 306,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

