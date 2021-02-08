Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGIFF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

