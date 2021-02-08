Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $66.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

