Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 212,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002,180. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.