China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) & Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Financial Contrast

China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

China Finance has a beta of 5, meaning that its stock price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial 12.26% 14.78% 1.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Finance and Stifel Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial $3.34 billion 1.70 $448.40 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Finance and Stifel Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Stifel Financial 1 4 1 0 2.00

Stifel Financial has a consensus target price of $48.39, suggesting a potential downside of 12.32%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than China Finance.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats China Finance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Finance Company Profile

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates and manages in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

