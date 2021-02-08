Chromia (CHR) One Day Volume Hits $4.93 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Chromia has a market cap of $17.63 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00058641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.17 or 0.01146822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.19 or 0.05878465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017759 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00032979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

