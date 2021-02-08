CIBC Increases Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$17.00

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital upgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.22.

Shares of ACB stock traded up C$1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,524,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.09.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$190,071.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

