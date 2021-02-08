CIBC Raises Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to $2.50

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Conifex Timber from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

